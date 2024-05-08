James returns to Oslo amid fifth title bid

Grenada's Kirani James will return to the Bislett Games in Oslo later this month as he bids for a fifth Wanda Diamond League title in the men's 400m in 2024.

Former Olympic champion Kirani James will lead a star-studded field in the men's 400m in Oslo later this month as he continues his bid for a fifth Wanda Diamond League title in 2024.

James, 31, is one of the most decorated athletes in Diamond League history, having claimed the Diamond Trophy in 2011, 2015, 2022 and 2023. This season, he will be hoping to make it three titles in three on athletics' premier circuit, while also aiming to win a medal for a fourth Olympic Games in a row.

The Grenadan has good memories of Oslo, having won at the Bislett Games in 2022 en route to his third Diamond League title, beating the likes of Isaac Makwala, Zakhiti Nene and Håvard Bentdal Ingvaldsen.

He will face similarly tough competition this time around, as Ingvaldsen returns to compete in front of his home crowd alongside a host of other international stars.

Americans Quincy Hall and Vernon Norwood are currently ranked two and three in the men's 400m world rankings, while Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith and Jamiaca's Rusheen McDonald both claimed medals at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow earlier this year.

The Wanda Diamond League is the premier one-day meeting series in athletics. It comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field. Athletes compete for points at the 14 series meetings in a bid to qualify for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final in Brussels on 13th-14th September.

